News / Metro

Dynamic Shanghai appeals to French expat

  13:49 UTC+8, 2021-07-08       0
Denis Depoux has a long-standing passion for China and admires its extraordinary development.
The 92nd episode of "Shanghai Through Our Eyes" features French expat Denis Depoux, global managing director of international consultancy firm Roland Berger.

With a long-standing passion, Depoux started his professional life in China 28 years ago, during which he has witnessed the country's extraordinary changes and development.

"I paid a visit to Shanghai in 1994 when the Oriental Pearl TV Tower was still under construction," Depoux said. "I still remember the model that I saw in city hall, the foreseen landscape of the city, and which has been realized over the past 30 years."

He is impressed by the dynamic of Shanghai which he said is like a Rubik's Cube, always changeable.

Depoux said the long-term vision of the Party supports the country's development of infrastructure, for example, the railway from Qinghai to Lhasa.

