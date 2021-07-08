News / Metro

Shanghai planning to be the hottest 'red' tourism center in China

Strategy targets 40 million visits by 2025 and includes range of new attractions, routes.
Shanghai will step up the development of its "red" tourism sector with a target of over 40 million visits at relevant tourist attractions by 2025.

By that time, the city will have 30 at-or-above-3A national-level "red" tourist attractions and it will develop 50 "red" tourist routes, according to a notice released by the city's tourism authorities on Thursday.

The visit number recorded at "red" tourist attractions in the city will keep growing above 15 percent year on year through 2025, according to the notice.

The goal is to turn the city into one of the most alluring "red" tourist attractions and a highland of "red" tourism development in the nation, authorities said.

The Shanghai Administration of Culture and Tourism released 10 "red" tourist routes on Thursday.

One of these takes tourists along the footprint of revolutionary heroes by stringing together sites such as the Memorial of the First National Congress of the Communist Party of China and Red Boat, a vessel in Jiaxing on which CPC founders convened a historical meeting in 1921. 

Another route will enable people to learn the development of the Pudong New Area over past decades.

Tourists and residents will also be able to visit along these routes the former residences of  renowned patriotic writers Lu Xun, Mao Dun, Guo Moruo and Ding Ling, Chinese revolutionary martyr Li Bai and the Longhua Martyr memorial site.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
CPC
Special Reports
﻿
Follow Us

