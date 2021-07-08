News / Metro

Police begin to fine e-bikers not wearing helmets

Chen Huizhi
Chen Huizhi
  20:31 UTC+8, 2021-07-08       0
The city's new regulation for non-motor vehicles which took effect in May requires all e-bikers and their passengers to wear helmets.
Chen Huizhi
Chen Huizhi
  20:31 UTC+8, 2021-07-08       0
Police begin to fine e-bikers not wearing helmets
Chen Huizhi / SHINE

An e-biker is fined by police for not wearing a helmet at the intersection of Lujiabang Road and Xizang Road S. in Huangpu District this morning.

E-bikers not wearing helmets will be fined 30 yuan (US$4.60) if discovered by the police, Shanghai traffic police said today.

Previously, helmet-less riders received warnings from police for a first time offense and fined for any subsequent violations.

The city's new regulation for non-motor vehicles which took effect in May requires all e-bikers and their passengers to wear helmets.

Currently, more than 90 percent of e-bikers wear helmets, according to police.

This morning, at the intersection of Lujiabang Road and Xizang Road S. in Huangpu District, most e-bikers passing by were wearing helmets.

Some of the e-bikers caught by police without helmets on said they were broken or it was too hot to wear them, while others claimed they temporarily took off the helmets to answer the phone or they couldn't wear them due to skin problems.

Even though most of them had helmets with them on their e-bikes, they were still fined by police.

Police begin to fine e-bikers not wearing helmets
Chen Huizhi / SHINE

An e-biker is stopped by the police at the intersection of Lujiabang Road and Xizang Road S. in Huangpu District this morning because his child was not wearing a helmet.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     