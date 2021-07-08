News / Metro

Heavy rains, strong winds trigger alerts across city

Zhu Yuting
Yang Jian
Zhu Yuting Yang Jian
  20:40 UTC+8, 2021-07-08       0
More than 450 flights were canceled. Strong winds and heavy rains are expected to continue into Friday and temperatures are likely to climb above 35 degrees Celsius from Sunday.
Zhu Yuting
Yang Jian
Zhu Yuting Yang Jian
  20:40 UTC+8, 2021-07-08       0
Heavy rains, strong winds trigger alerts across city
Ryan / Ti Gong

Visibility in Shanghai's Lujiazui area is severely reduced by heavy rain on Thursday.

Heavy rains and strong winds hit Shanghai on Thursday, triggering three yellow alerts for gales, lightning and rainstorms and causing more than 450 flights to be canceled.

Blue gale and yellow lightning alerts were lifted by the city's meteorological bureau around 1pm. A blue rainstorm alert was issued at 2:37pm. It was updated to yellow within an hour along with the gale alert.

Authorities warn thunder, strong winds and heavy rains of more than 50 millimeters are expected to continue into Friday.

Yellow is the second lowest of the four-tier warning system. Blue is the lowest.

Shanghai's flood prevention office initiated a level-four emergency response at 2:40pm.

Authorities are ready to implement emergency plans and local departments should focus on key areas such as the city's roads, residential communities and underpasses to prevent traffic congestion, falling objects and flooding.

Thursday's temperatures ranged between 28 and 33 degrees Celsius.

More thunderstorms are expected on Friday and Saturday with temperatures ranging from 27 to 33 degrees.

Temperatures could go back above 35 degrees from Sunday to Tuesday

More than 450 flights were canceled – 300 at Pudong and 150 at Honqiao – and about 100 others were delayed on Thursday due to thunder and heavy rain, the Shanghai Airport Authority said.

Air traffic control issued a yellow alert, the third severest of its four-tier alert system, on Thursday and forecast takeoff and landing capacity at Pudong and Hongqiao would be reduced by 40 percent.

Pudong was hardest hit, with a convective cloud cluster enveloping the airport, bringing rain, wind shear and gales.

Long lines of passengers were waiting at airline counters to change or cancel their flights.

Heavy rains, strong winds trigger alerts across city
Sandy Wong / Ti Gong

Rains flood parts of Hutai Road on Thursday.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     