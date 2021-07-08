News / Metro

Plan for AI pilot zone for Shanghai released

Li Qian
Li Qian
  21:08 UTC+8, 2021-07-08       0
A plan for a national pilot zone to develop new-generation AI in Shanghai was released on Thursday.
Li Qian
Li Qian
  21:08 UTC+8, 2021-07-08       0

A plan for a national pilot zone to develop new-generation AI in Shanghai was released on Thursday.

The Filed Experiment Plan for AI Application in Shanghai was released at the AI ​​​​Governance Forum at the World Artificial Intelligence Forum. It will focus on problems that the city is likely to face during the digital transformation, deal with topics on AI application and respond to suggestions.

It suggests that a system be put in place to evaluate and perceive potential risks during the digital transformation, explore new innovation-driven AI-backed ways to better manage society, and back AI production for development.

The city's success with the digital transformation can then be used as a reference in other cities.

Wang Youqiang, executive director of Shanghai-Tsinghua International Innovation Center, said that AI had greatly improved social management. To ensure safe and controllable AI, authorities should improve laws, regulate the institution system and make scientific evaluation.

The Shanghai Science and Technology Commission was involved in drafting the plan.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     