Plan for AI pilot zone for Shanghai released

A plan for a national pilot zone to develop new-generation AI in Shanghai was released on Thursday.

The Filed Experiment Plan for AI Application in Shanghai was released at the AI ​​​​Governance Forum at the World Artificial Intelligence Forum. It will focus on problems that the city is likely to face during the digital transformation, deal with topics on AI application and respond to suggestions.

It suggests that a system be put in place to evaluate and perceive potential risks during the digital transformation, explore new innovation-driven AI-backed ways to better manage society, and back AI production for development.

The city's success with the digital transformation can then be used as a reference in other cities.

Wang Youqiang, executive director of Shanghai-Tsinghua International Innovation Center, said that AI had greatly improved social management. To ensure safe and controllable AI, authorities should improve laws, regulate the institution system and make scientific evaluation.

The Shanghai Science and Technology Commission was involved in drafting the plan.