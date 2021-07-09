﻿
News / Metro

Over 40% of Chinese kids have an allergy, experts say

﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  15:11 UTC+8, 2021-07-09       0
Doctors advise parents to monitor their children for symptoms, such as recurring rashes, and seek early diagnosis
﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  15:11 UTC+8, 2021-07-09       0

Over 40 percent of children in China suffer from an allergy, medical experts said during World Allergy Day that fell on Thursday. For example, 16 percent of children suffer from allergic rhinitis and 13 percent suffer from the skin ailment dermatitis.

"The incidence of allergies in children is higher than adults and seriously influences a child's health, so parents should be aware," said Dr Xu Zhengmin from the Children's Hospital of Fudan University.

Xu warned that allergic rhinitis can also develop into asthma. So parents should take their children to a hospital for diagnosis, he said, if they are displaying typical symptoms, such as itchy or running nose, sneezing and nasal obstruction.

Dr Wang Ying from Changhai Hospital said children's skin allergy is related to a variety of factors, including genetics, environment, diet and their physical condition. "Frequent and repeated occurrences of a rash are typical symptoms," she said.

Experts said proper prevention and scientific medication are important measures to prevent and control allergies among children.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     