Shanghai's support for innovation a key factor in Merck collaboration

The 93rd episode of "Shanghai Through Our Eyes" features Frenchman Marc Jaffre, managing director of Merck Life Science China and vice president and head of Lab Water Solutions APAC.

"The Shanghai government devotes a lot of resources to the development of innovative ecosystems," said Jaffre.

"This is the reason why we decided to open our largest technology collaboration center in Shanghai in 2020," he said.

Living in a peaceful neighborhood with two primary schools, Jaffre said he enjoys watching grandparents pick up their grandchildren at the end of a school day, and is always touched by the harmonious atmosphere.

"My wife and I love biking in Shanghai," said Jaffre. "It is safe, fast and clean. I have to admit that it is not that easy to bike in Paris."