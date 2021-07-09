News / Metro

New trails honor workers' campaigns in west Shanghai

Yang Jian
Zhang Chaoyan Yang Jian
  19:14 UTC+8, 2021-07-09       0
Putuo District launches sightseeing routes to celebrate worker struggles and early national industries.
Yang Jian
Zhang Chaoyan Yang Jian
  19:14 UTC+8, 2021-07-09       0
New trails honor workers' campaigns in west Shanghai
Ti Gong

The Exhibition Hall of Huxi Half-day School for Workers

Two sightseeing routes were unveiled along Suzhou Creek on Friday to honor the birthplace of China's workers' campaigns and the city's early national industries.

The Putuo District routes include the Exhibition Hall of the Huxi (West Shanghai) Half-day School for Workers, the first workers' school founded by the Communist Party of China, and the memorial of Gu Zhenghong who died during a workers' strike in 1925.

Putuo District is known as "Red Huxi." Huxi, or West Shanghai, was where the working class entered the political arena for the first time under the leadership of the CPC.

The Putuo District Culture and Tourism Bureau launched the tourist routes to help more people understand the glorious past of the working class in  revolutionary campaigns.

The walking routes offer immersive experiences by reviving the historical scenes of the workers' movements as well as industrial heritage sites along the creek.

An immersive drama about how workers took classes in the half-day school is presented at the memorial. It reveals Gu studying in the school and taking an active part in revolutionary activities in 1924.

New trails honor workers' campaigns in west Shanghai
Ti Gong

The Gu Zhenghong memorial site in Putuo District.

Four Chinese characters meaning "labors are sacred" were written on the blackboard, which was put forward by Cai Yuanpei, the then president of Peking University.

Lu Yun, a retired disabled soldier who now serves as a social worker in Putuo, said he was deeply impressed by the perseverance and selfless dedication of workers a hundred years ago.

"I want to take over the banner of our revolutionary predecessors and make contributions to socialist modernization," Lu said. "Their spirit of struggling arduously also inspires me not to be discouraged by my disability and to face life positively."

The newly unveiled routes are part of a series of activities in Putuo to mark the centenary of the CPC this year. Other events include a singing contest, the publication of a book about the revolutionary history, an exhibition of fine arts and calligraphy, and a drama which chronicles the redevelopment of  historic industrial relics along the creek.

New trails honor workers' campaigns in west Shanghai
Ti Gong

The X-Tower innovation park along Suzhou Creek.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
CPC
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     