World-class AI groups emerge in city, vice mayor tells WAIC

  19:20 UTC+8, 2021-07-09       0
Shanghai's AI ecosystem is improving, attracting nearly one-third of China's talent, vice mayor Chen Yin says.
World-class AI clusters are emerging in Shanghai, the city's vice mayor Chen Yin told a plenary session of the World Artificial Intelligence Conference in Shanghai.

"The ecosystem for Shanghai's artificial intelligence industry is improving and nearly one-third of China's AI talent are in Shanghai," he said.

Chen said Shanghai is accelerating the development of AI and striving to build world-class industry clusters.

These include an AI island in Pudong's Zhangjiang, an AI tower in Xuhui's West Bund, an AI pilot zone in Minhang's Maqiao and a digital economy innovation island in Pudong's Lingang.

The 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025) plans to accelerate this digital development and transformation. And, notably, new infrastructure for AI development is playing a bigger role in boosting the economy and improving people's lives.

The session was organized by Zhangjiang Group which has been deeply involved in the city's AI infrastructure. In particular, the Zhangjiang AIsland has attracted more than 100 companies, with plans to grow to 1,200 by 2025 and create a huge AI community.

According to the group, there will be a 46,000-square-meter AI-future neighborhood where AI will be used in a wide range of scenarios.

"We strive to build Zhangjiang a fertile land for AI and use Zhangjiang AIsland as an engine to drive overall development," said group president Yuan Tao.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Top ﻿
     