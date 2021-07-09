News / Metro

New hope for treatment of pancreatic cancer

Local experts discovered a new subtype of cancer-associated fibroblasts that may be a good candidate for a biomarker for the effects of pancreatic cancer immunotherapy.
Experts from Shanghai's Renji Hospital discovered a new subtype of cancer-associated fibroblasts that may be a good candidate for a biomarker for the effects of pancreatic cancer immunotherapy.

The discovery offers new targets and strategies for immunotherapy drug resistance in pancreatic cancer, experts said.

Pancreatic cancer is called the king of cancer due to its high malignancy and poor treatment effects. Its prevalence is rising in China and abroad, but there is no effective treatment. Immunotherapy, which has had good results in the treatment of other types of cancer, has had few positive effects in treating pancreatic cancer.

Cancer-associated fibroblasts (CAF) are believed to be important factors impacting the effects of immunotherapy.

Dr Wang Liwei of Renji led the team that found the new subtype of CAF and named it meCAF, which can influence the effects of immunotherapy on pancreatic cancer through research. The discovery can help screen targeted patients and enhance pancreatic cancer treatment effects, as well as offer new approaches to solve drug resistant on pancreatic cancer treatments.

The discovery was published in the world-leading journal Cell Discovery.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
