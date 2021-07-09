Ancient leather art moves into modern era

China's largest leather exhibition ever opened today at the Shanghai Automobile Museum.

An exhibition of leather art featuring 170 artworks opens at Shanghai Automobile Museum on Friday. Chen Huizhi / SHINE

An exhibition showcasing contemporary Chinese leather art opened at Shanghai Automobile Museum today.

New life has been blown into ancient leather art in recent times, as designers and artisans in China explore its applications in modern life.

The exhibition presents 170 leather artworks created by professionals in the trade from all over the country, including 3D leather carving art, leather sculptures and installations and various consumer objects made of leather, such as bags, cases, clocks and garments.

The museum said it's the largest exhibition ever on leather culture and art in China.

The exhibition, hosted by the museum and the Shanghai Art & Design Academy, runs until August 22. People who pay 60 yuan (US$9.30) to enter the museum can visit the exhibition for free.



It's located on the fourth floor of the museum, located in in Anting Town, Jiading District.

The museum is open from 9:30am to 4:30pm, Tuesday to Sunday.