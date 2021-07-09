News / Metro

Ancient leather art moves into modern era

Chen Huizhi
Chen Huizhi
  21:03 UTC+8, 2021-07-09       0
China's largest leather exhibition ever opened today at the Shanghai Automobile Museum.
Chen Huizhi
Chen Huizhi
  21:03 UTC+8, 2021-07-09       0

19 Photos  |  View Slide Show ›

  • An exhibition of leather art featuring 170 artworks opens at Shanghai Automobile Museum today.

    Chen Huizhi / SHINE

  • An exhibition of leather art featuring 170 artworks opens at Shanghai Automobile Museum on Friday.

    Chen Huizhi / SHINE

  • An exhibition of leather art featuring 170 artworks opens at Shanghai Automobile Museum on Friday.

    Chen Huizhi / SHINE

  • An exhibition of leather art featuring 170 artworks opens at Shanghai Automobile Museum on Friday.

    Chen Huizhi / SHINE

  • An exhibition of leather art featuring 170 artworks opens at Shanghai Automobile Museum on Friday.

    Chen Huizhi / SHINE

  • An exhibition of leather art featuring 170 artworks opens at Shanghai Automobile Museum on Friday.

    Chen Huizhi / SHINE

  • An exhibition of leather art featuring 170 artworks opens at Shanghai Automobile Museum on Friday.

    Chen Huizhi / SHINE

  • An exhibition of leather art featuring 170 artworks opens at Shanghai Automobile Museum on Friday.

    Chen Huizhi / SHINE

  • An exhibition of leather art featuring 170 artworks opens at Shanghai Automobile Museum on Friday.

    Chen Huizhi / SHINE

  • An exhibition of leather art featuring 170 artworks opens at Shanghai Automobile Museum on Friday.

    Chen Huizhi / SHINE

  • An exhibition of leather art featuring 170 artworks opens at Shanghai Automobile Museum on Friday.

    Chen Huizhi / SHINE

  • An exhibition of leather art featuring 170 artworks opens at Shanghai Automobile Museum on Friday.

    Chen Huizhi / SHINE

  • An exhibition of leather art featuring 170 artworks opens at Shanghai Automobile Museum on Friday.

    Chen Huizhi / SHINE

  • An exhibition of leather art featuring 170 artworks opens at Shanghai Automobile Museum on Friday.

    Chen Huizhi / SHINE

  • An exhibition of leather art featuring 170 artworks opens at Shanghai Automobile Museum on Friday.

    Chen Huizhi / SHINE

  • An exhibition of leather art featuring 170 artworks opens at Shanghai Automobile Museum on Friday.

    Chen Huizhi / SHINE

  • An exhibition of leather art featuring 170 artworks opens at Shanghai Automobile Museum on Friday.

    Chen Huizhi / SHINE

  • An exhibition of leather art featuring 170 artworks opens at Shanghai Automobile Museum on Friday.

    Chen Huizhi / SHINE

  • An exhibition of leather art featuring 170 artworks opens at Shanghai Automobile Museum on Friday.

    Chen Huizhi / SHINE

An exhibition showcasing contemporary Chinese leather art opened at Shanghai Automobile Museum today.

New life has been blown into ancient leather art in recent times, as designers and artisans in China explore its applications in modern life.

The exhibition presents 170 leather artworks created by professionals in the trade from all over the country, including 3D leather carving art, leather sculptures and installations and various consumer objects made of leather, such as bags, cases, clocks and garments.

The museum said it's the largest exhibition ever on leather culture and art in China.

The exhibition, hosted by the museum and the Shanghai Art & Design Academy, runs until August 22. People who pay 60 yuan (US$9.30) to enter the museum can visit the exhibition for free.

It's located on the fourth floor of the museum, located in in Anting Town, Jiading District.

The museum is open from 9:30am to 4:30pm, Tuesday to Sunday.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     