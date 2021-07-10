6 imported COVID-19 cases reported in Shanghai

Six imported coronavirus cases were reported in the city on Friday while two patients were discharged upon recovery.

Six imported coronavirus cases were reported in the city on Friday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Saturday morning. No locally transmitted cases were reported.

The first patient is a Chinese working in the United Kingdom who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on July 5.

The second patient is a Chinese studying in the UK who arrived at the local airport on July 6.

The third patient is a Chinese living in Japan who arrived at the local airport on June 24.

The fourth and the fifth patients are Taiwan residents who arrived at the local airport on July 7 on the same flight.

The sixth patient is a Chinese working in Cambodia who arrived at the local airport on July 7.

All the new cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 126 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

Meanwhile, two patients were discharged upon recovery.

So far, of all the 1,872 imported cases, 1,804 have been discharged upon recovery and 68 are still hospitalized.

Two imported suspected cases are undergoing test.

Of all the 371 local cases, 364 have been discharged upon recovery. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, and no asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.