American expat focuses on foreign citizens living in China

  10:39 UTC+8, 2021-07-10       0
The 94th episode of "Shanghai Through Our Eyes" features American expatriate Lila, vice president of YChina, which is a video channel known as the Foreigner Research Association.

Lila learnt Chinese at high school in America and then studied film and television production at a university in China. She met her friend Raz Galor and they decided to shoot a series of videos about foreign citizens living in China.

"There are more and more foreigners in China but little is known of our life in China," said Lila. "We want to show foreign people what China is like, and how young people are living their lives."

Lila participated in a stand-up comedy competition in Shanghai recently.

"I think if there is one word that can describe Shanghai, it is 'vibrant,'" said Lila. "The city inspires many young people and ignites their energy."

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Qingchu
