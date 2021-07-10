Get ready to party the summer nights away

The 2021 Sheshan summer carnival has kicked off, allowing visitors to experience the beat of electronic music and splendor of summer tourism.

It's party time at Sheshan National Tourist Resort in Songjiang District.

An electronic music festival opened at Shanghai Happy Valley on Friday. Famous singers such as Jony J, Huang Minghao and Jiao Maiqi will join in the celebration during the carnival season.

Unmanned aerial vehicle light shows will be staged at the amusement park between August 13 and 22, illuminating summer night with special effects.

Fluorescent float parades will be staged when night falls, together with summer bazaars and concerts.

At the Playa Maya Water Park, DJ parties and performances are igniting summer passion as an electronic music party is being staged at the park.

Wave pools at the park have been upgraded.

As part of the annual summer carnival, night tours to explore the magic plant world, camping, golf, and car racing events will also be held at Sheshan National Tourist Resort this summer.