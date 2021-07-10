Get ready to party the summer nights away

News / Metro

Hu Min
Hu Min
  14:08 UTC+8, 2021-07-10
The 2021 Sheshan summer carnival has kicked off, allowing visitors to experience the beat of electronic music and splendor of summer tourism.
Hu Min
Hu Min
  14:08 UTC+8, 2021-07-10       0
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

People have fun at the Playa Maya Water Park. 

Ti Gong

An electronic music festival opens at Shanghai Happy Valley. 

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Summer passion at Shanghai Happy Valley. 

It's party time at Sheshan National Tourist Resort in Songjiang District.

The 2021 Sheshan summer carnival has kicked off, allowing visitors to experience the beat of electronic music and splendor of summer tourism.

An electronic music festival opened at Shanghai Happy Valley on Friday. Famous singers such as Jony J, Huang Minghao and Jiao Maiqi will join in the celebration during the carnival season.

Ti Gong

Illuminations light up the night.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Cooling off in the water.

Unmanned aerial vehicle light shows will be staged at the amusement park between August 13 and 22, illuminating summer night with special effects.

Fluorescent float parades will be staged when night falls, together with summer bazaars and concerts.

At the Playa Maya Water Park, DJ parties and performances are igniting summer passion as an electronic music party is being staged at the park. 

Ti Gong

A performer at Shanghai Happy Valley. 

Ti Gong

An electronic light show. 

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Dancers are popular.

Ti Gong

Shanghai Happy Valley is popular. 

Wave pools at the park have been upgraded.

As part of the annual summer carnival, night tours to explore the magic plant world, camping, golf, and car racing events will also be held at Sheshan National Tourist Resort this summer.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
