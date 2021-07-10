Diner smells a rat in Jing'an noodle restaurant

Famous noodle chain restaurant Hefu-Noodle is in the spotlight after a worker was seen throwing a dead rat into the dining area at one of its outlets in Jing'an District.

On Friday a diner shared on media that at the outlet inside Crystal Galleria, a shopping mall on Yuyuan Road, a worker threw a dead rat into the dining area from the kitchen.

In a video captured by the diner, the dead rat was seen under an empty seat at the dining area with diners eating nearby.

Later, a worker was seen throwing the rat back into the kitchen area using a disposable glove.

The restaurant said the source of the rat was unknown, and it had made an apology.

It said four businesses next to the restaurant were undergoing decorations, and the rat was probably from one of them.

It said it would enhance inspection to prevent a reoccurrence.

The Jing'an District Administration for Market Regulation said officials had conducted an inspection at the restaurant, with an investigation underway.

The restaurant had 340 outlets nationwide by the end of last month, with nearly 100 in Shanghai.