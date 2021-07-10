Shanghai ends soggy days, enters hottest period of summer

After alternate heavy rain and heatwaves, the 31-day plum rain season will end on Sunday.

The city will enter the hottest period of summer, sanfu.

There will be more high temperatures over the next four to five days due to the influence of subtropical high pressure, according to the meteorological authorities.

The mercury on Sunday and Monday will reach as high as 37 to 38 degrees Celsius.

Saturday's temperature ranged between 27 and 34 degrees. The authorities issued lightning, rainstorm and gale alerts in the afternoon. There was over 30 millimeters of rain.

The city's flood prevention office also reminded local departments to fully prepare for the heavy rains.

Some netizens in city said that the weather was sunny for a while, raining for a while, and thundering for a while, like a joke being played.

Compared with last year's 42-day plum rain season, the number of wet days this year decreased, however, still eight days longer than the average 23 days.

This year's plum season rainfall was 158.7 millimeters, almost 40 percent less than usual (243.1 millimeters), only 30 percent of last years' precipitation (549.5millimeters), according to the benchmark of Xujiahui meteorological center in the downtown.