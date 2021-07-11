3 imported COVID-19 cases reported in Shanghai

Three imported coronavirus cases were reported in the city on Saturday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Sunday morning.

Three imported coronavirus cases were reported in the city on Saturday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Sunday morning. No locally transmitted cases were reported.

The first patient is a Chinese studying in the United States who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on July 3.

The second patient is a Chinese working in the Netherlands who arrived at the local airport on July 6.

The third patient is a Chinese from Taiwan who arrived at the local airport on July 7.

All the new cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 92 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

Meanwhile, two patients were discharged upon recovery.

So far, of all the 1,875 imported cases, 1,806 have been discharged upon recovery and 69 are still hospitalized.

Three imported suspected cases are undergoing test.

Of all the 371 local cases, 364 have been discharged upon recovery. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, and no asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.