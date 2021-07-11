Turkish expat Noyan Rona praises Belt and Road initiative

The 95th episode of "Shanghai Through Our Eyes" features Turkish expatriate Noyan Rona, the chief representative of Garanti Bank Shanghai Rep Office.

Rona attributes China's achievements in reform and opening-up to its scientific policy, planning, perseverance, hard work, foresight and a trust in the country and in the people.

"Turkey is a crucial country on the Belt and Road," he said. "Therefore, Turkey attaches great importance to the development of the Belt and Road and to the various projects associated with the Belt and Road."