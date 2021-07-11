Shanghai Astronomy Museum releases prices

People will be able to buy tickets to the soon to be opened Shanghai Astronomy Museum from Monday.

The museum, known as the largest in the world, will officially open to the public on July 18. Visiting hours are 9:30am to 4pm, Tuesday to Sunday. But it will also open its doors on July 19, the first Monday after its opening.

Real-name reservation is required for all. People can buy tickets on the museum's official website (www.sstm-sam.org.cn) or WeChat Account (gh_f1afa6047afc) seven days ahead of a visit. One ID card can only buy one ticket. Every visitor is required to wear a mask and show their health QR code.

Be aware that when buying tickets visitors have be choose when to visit, morning (9:30am to 12:30pm) or afternoon (12:30pm-3pm).

An adult ticket is priced at 30 yuan (US$6.4) per person. Tickets for family members of military personnel and elders aged from 60 to 70 are priced at 25 yuan per person. Tickets for students and children taller than 1.3 meters or aged over six are priced at 15 yuan per person.

Free tickets are available to elders aged over 70, retired officials and children aged under 6.

The museum can receive at most 6,000 people per day.

The museum is located on 380 Lingang Avenue. Metro Line 16 is the best route.