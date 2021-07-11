Take a break from city at the Jinshan seaside carnival

The three-month summer carnival has returned to Jinshan District.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

It kicked off with a special fireworks show held on the City Beach on Saturday evening. The fireworks turned the sky into a kaleidoscope of color and turned sailing boats into silhouettes. Live piano and DJ performance further enlivened the night.

A wide range of activities will be held in Jinshan through October 7, according to the district government.

Urban dwellers can go to the beach to have beer and barbecue, enjoying cool onshore winds. There are also many activities for water sports enthusiasts such as wetbike riding, offshore fishing and yacht driving.

Visitors can also explore the district's villages, staying in caravans, camping or experiencing B&B stays at local farmers' or fishermen's houses.