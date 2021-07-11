News / Metro

Take a break from city at the Jinshan seaside carnival

Shot by Zhou Shengjie. Edited by Yan Jingyang.
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

A special fireworks show.

The three-month summer carnival has returned to Jinshan District.

It kicked off with a special fireworks show held on the City Beach on Saturday evening. The fireworks turned the sky into a kaleidoscope of color and turned sailing boats into silhouettes. Live piano and DJ performance further enlivened the night.

A wide range of activities will be held in Jinshan through October 7, according to the district government.

Urban dwellers can go to the beach to have beer and barbecue, enjoying cool onshore winds. There are also many activities for water sports enthusiasts such as wetbike riding, offshore fishing and yacht driving.

Visitors can also explore the district's villages, staying in caravans, camping or experiencing B&B stays at local farmers' or fishermen's houses.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

The fireworks show dazzles residents.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
