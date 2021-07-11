News / Metro

Pudong to take advantage of legislature approval to boost AI

Li Qian
Li Qian
  20:47 UTC+8, 2021-07-11       0
Pudong will explore data legislation to support AI development, according to the new area government.
Li Qian
Li Qian
  20:47 UTC+8, 2021-07-11       0

Pudong will explore data legislation to support AI development, according to the new area government.

Last month, China's national legislature held its 29th session and approved the decision to allow Shanghai to create laws specific to Pudong to further boost reform and opening-up.

It offers a chance for Pudong to legislate sharing, trade and development of data, according to Wu Qiang, deputy director of Pudong.

Pudong has also released a map detailing its AI industrial layout.

Zhangjiang will serve as the core of Pudong's AI development.

Lujiazui will focus on combining AI with finance and urban tourism. The former Expo area will develop "smart" commerce and exhibition. Together, the two will demonstrate the new AI lifestyle.

The bonded zone will develop smart manufacturing, featuring an AI+ ship building base. The Jinqiao area will focus on the development of 5G, smart factories, ultra high-definition video and Intelligent connected vehicles. And Lingang area will develop driverless vehicles.

By 2023, Pudong will strive to build 100 influential application scenarios and launch 100 advancing technologies and products. Also, it hopes to be home to more than 1,000 AI companies with an industrial scale exceeding 200 billion yuan, more than twice the industrial scale achieved in 2020, Wu said.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     