Pudong to take advantage of legislature approval to boost AI

Pudong will explore data legislation to support AI development, according to the new area government.

Last month, China's national legislature held its 29th session and approved the decision to allow Shanghai to create laws specific to Pudong to further boost reform and opening-up.

It offers a chance for Pudong to legislate sharing, trade and development of data, according to Wu Qiang, deputy director of Pudong.

Pudong has also released a map detailing its AI industrial layout.

Zhangjiang will serve as the core of Pudong's AI development.

Lujiazui will focus on combining AI with finance and urban tourism. The former Expo area will develop "smart" commerce and exhibition. Together, the two will demonstrate the new AI lifestyle.

The bonded zone will develop smart manufacturing, featuring an AI+ ship building base. The Jinqiao area will focus on the development of 5G, smart factories, ultra high-definition video and Intelligent connected vehicles. And Lingang area will develop driverless vehicles.

By 2023, Pudong will strive to build 100 influential application scenarios and launch 100 advancing technologies and products. Also, it hopes to be home to more than 1,000 AI companies with an industrial scale exceeding 200 billion yuan, more than twice the industrial scale achieved in 2020, Wu said.