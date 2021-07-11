﻿
News / Metro

Interactive exhibition brings you back to the time when CPC was founded

﻿ Lin Lixin
Lin Lixin
  09:00 UTC+8, 2021-07-12       0
A story of the arguably most inspiring young entrepreneurs in history.
﻿ Lin Lixin
Lin Lixin
  09:00 UTC+8, 2021-07-12       0

Can you imagine backing to Shanghai a hundred years ago within an exhibition?

'Youth,' an interactive exhibition to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China, will tell the story of the arguably most inspiring young entrepreneurs in history.

As the largest party in China, the total number of CPC members had now reached 95.14 million as of June 5, 2021, compared with the number of over 50 when it was founded. Among them, nearly 23.68 million, or 24.9 percent of the total membership are aged 35 or younger, showing the vitality of the party.

The exhibition will vividly show the "startup" of the CPC under the leadership of a group of aspiring young people, who have always been the pioneering force in achieving the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

Four historical sites in Shanghai will be represented during the 'Youth' exhibition, including Former Residence of Mao Zedong (1893-1976), Exhibition Center of Communist Manifesto, The Former Editorial Office for the LA JEUNESSE and The Site of the First National Congress of the Communist Party of China, in the way of multimedia interaction.

Visitors will be able to feel and learn about the inspiring stories a hundred years ago as they step into the immersive time tunnel. Also, with the help of the ultratechnologists of the exhibition, visitors can communicate with the young people at that time, to know more about their love, faith and what they were striving for more directly.

The exhibition will be open for free during July 22 and 29 at in the Catalog Hall on the First Floor of Shanghai Library. 

Source: SHINE   Editor: Shen Ke
CPC
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     