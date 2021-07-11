Interactive exhibition brings you back to the time when CPC was founded

Can you imagine backing to Shanghai a hundred years ago within an exhibition?

'Youth,' an interactive exhibition to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China, will tell the story of the arguably most inspiring young entrepreneurs in history.

As the largest party in China, the total number of CPC members had now reached 95.14 million as of June 5, 2021, compared with the number of over 50 when it was founded. Among them, nearly 23.68 million, or 24.9 percent of the total membership are aged 35 or younger, showing the vitality of the party.

The exhibition will vividly show the "startup" of the CPC under the leadership of a group of aspiring young people, who have always been the pioneering force in achieving the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

Four historical sites in Shanghai will be represented during the 'Youth' exhibition, including Former Residence of Mao Zedong (1893-1976), Exhibition Center of Communist Manifesto, The Former Editorial Office for the LA JEUNESSE and The Site of the First National Congress of the Communist Party of China, in the way of multimedia interaction.

Visitors will be able to feel and learn about the inspiring stories a hundred years ago as they step into the immersive time tunnel. Also, with the help of the ultratechnologists of the exhibition, visitors can communicate with the young people at that time, to know more about their love, faith and what they were striving for more directly.

The exhibition will be open for free during July 22 and 29 at in the Catalog Hall on the First Floor of Shanghai Library.