News / Metro

Special screening of film 'Master Ji Gong'

  08:50 UTC+8, 2021-07-12
Chinese animated film "Master Ji Gong" had a special screening in Shanghai on Friday. The film will hit cinemas across China on July 16.
  08:50 UTC+8, 2021-07-12       0
Chinese animated film "Master Ji Gong" had a special screening in Shanghai on Friday. The film will hit cinemas across China on July 16.

Produced by Jin Dong and directed by Liu Zhijiang, the film tells the story of Li Xiuyuan, who became the legendary ancient Chinese monk and Buddhist master widely know as Ji Gong.

The master, who is portrayed as having supernatural powers, is a Chinese hero. He always helps poor people and fights injustice.

Director Liu was one of the producers of the popular Chinese animated film "Monkey King: Hero Is Back," which impressed a large number of people with its storyline and stunning visual effects.

Producer Jin said at the screening that "Master Ji Gong" will preserve classic Chinese culture and give a new interpretation of traditional characters. 

"What we hope to convey in the movie is love, understanding and mutual respect," Jin said.

