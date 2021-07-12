City is 'incomparable' for eSports, says South Korean expat

South Korean Song Uijin, a professional eSports player at Invictus Gaming, features in the 96th episode of "Shanghai Through Our Eyes."

"The two characteristics of a professional gamer are very similar to those of Shanghai – fast fingers and fast reflexes," said the 24-year-old.

Song, who plays "League of Legends," describes Shanghai's eSports environment as "incomparable."

He enjoys the scenery of the city particularly and finds his life fulfilling in Shanghai.