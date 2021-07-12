2 killed, 4 injured in liquid gas explosion in Fengxian District

The blast occurred early Monday in a Qingcun Town residential complex, authorities said, and the injured victims are in a stable condition

Two people have been killed and four others injured in an explosion caused by a liquid gas leak in suburban Shanghai's Fengxian District, according to emergency management authorities.

The accident occurred at 4:50am on Monday on the third floor of a residential complex on West Street in Qingcun Town.

The fire was extinguished at 5:52am and the four injured people were rushed to hospital. They are currently in stable condition, authorities said.

An investigation into the accident is ongoing.