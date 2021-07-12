Xuelong 2 sets off on China's 12th research expedition to the Arctic

Scientists will study North Pole's atmosphere and environment to learn more about climate change and ecological protection.

Polar Research Institute of China / Ti Gong

Chinese icebreaking research vessel Xuelong 2 departed from Shanghai on Monday for the country's 12th Arctic expedition.

The scientists it is carrying will monitor the North Pole area's environment, sea water and ice, micro plastics and other aspects to learn more about climate change and ecological protection.

They will also carry out scientific research on the mid-ocean ridge to improve understanding of the Arctic's natural environment.

The Polar Class 3 vessel, also called Snow Dragon 2, is China's first domestically built polar icebreaker.

It will sail about 15,000 nautical miles on its research mission, and return to home port in Shanghai in late September.