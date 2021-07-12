﻿
News / Metro

Xuelong 2 sets off on China's 12th research expedition to the Arctic

Li Qian
Li Qian
  16:50 UTC+8, 2021-07-12
Scientists will study North Pole's atmosphere and environment to learn more about climate change and ecological protection.
Polar Research Institute of China

Researchers wave goodbye from the deck of Xuelong 2.

Polar Research Institute of China

Icebreaker Xuelong 2 sets off from Shanghai.

Chinese icebreaking research vessel Xuelong 2 departed from Shanghai on Monday for the country's 12th Arctic expedition.

The scientists it is carrying will monitor the North Pole area's environment, sea water and ice, micro plastics and other aspects to learn more about climate change and ecological protection.

They will also carry out scientific research on the mid-ocean ridge to improve understanding of the Arctic's natural environment.

The Polar Class 3 vessel, also called Snow Dragon 2, is China's first domestically built polar icebreaker.

It will sail about 15,000 nautical miles on its research mission, and return to home port in Shanghai in late September.

Source: SHINE
﻿
