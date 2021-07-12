Health hotline starts to offer special medical advice to Shanghai's elderly people

Aged citizens' dental health is also being targeted with free consultations in districts during a week long campaign.

Shanghai's 12320 health hotline has started a special service to elderly people, including chronic disease prevention and control and knowledge about health check-ups, Shanghai Health Commission said Monday.

The medical consultants and experts who answer the hotline are volunteering their time to support the elderly.

A weeklong health education campaign targeting the elderly also kicked off in the city on Monday. This year's theme is dental health.

Lectures, free medical consultations and education programs will be launched in each district to promote knowledge on dental health to local elderly citizens, officials said.