Revived memories of living in Shanghai's 1990s alleyways

﻿ Dong Jun
Dong Jun
  17:54 UTC+8, 2021-07-12
A vintage market in the newly opened Raffles City The Bund pays tribute to the 1990s and the city's old longtang (alleyway) lifestyle.
Want to travel back to Shanghai in the 1990s? A vintage market has restored traditional Shanghai longtang, or alleyways, and now showcases local snacks and architecture from that bygone era. 

Check it out at the newly opened Raffles City The Bund.

Dong Jun / SHINE

A traditional Shanghai longtang can be seen at the City Mart in the newly opened Raffles City The Bund.

Dong Jun / SHINE

Photo taken on July 12 shows people shopping at small stores in the longtang.

Dong Jun / SHINE

Old magazines and newspapers are offered at a newsstand.

Dong Jun / SHINE

A woman "makes a phone call" on an old-fashioned telephone at a public phone booth.

Dong Jun / SHINE

People walk through the longtang which features snack shops.

Dong Jun / SHINE

Many old television sets are on display.

Dong Jun / SHINE

Flashback to the style of old hair salons.

Dong Jun / SHINE

A boy plays table tennis at a location in the longtang.

Dong Jun / SHINE

A man poses at a "bus stop" in the longtang.


Dong Jun / SHINE

A woman poses for a photo with old thermoses and soap boxes.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
