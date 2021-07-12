Revived memories of living in Shanghai's 1990s alleyways

A vintage market in the newly opened Raffles City The Bund pays tribute to the 1990s and the city's old longtang (alleyway) lifestyle.

Want to travel back to Shanghai in the 1990s? A vintage market has restored traditional Shanghai longtang, or alleyways, and now showcases local snacks and architecture from that bygone era.

Check it out at the newly opened Raffles City The Bund.

Dong Jun / SHINE

Dong Jun / SHINE

Dong Jun / SHINE

Dong Jun / SHINE

Dong Jun / SHINE

Dong Jun / SHINE

Dong Jun / SHINE

Dong Jun / SHINE

Dong Jun / SHINE