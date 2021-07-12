Activities across China to promote next year's WorldSkills Competition

To promote the 46th WorldSkills Competition taking place in Shanghai next year, activities will be organized around China on July 15, the annual World Youth Skills Day.

To promote the 46th WorldSkills Competition taking place in Shanghai next year, activities will be organized around China on July 15, the annual World Youth Skills Day, authorities said today.

According to the WorldSkills Competition Shanghai 2022 Executive Bureau, the cities of Beijing, Shanghai, Tianjin and Chongqing, as well as the provinces of Guangdong, Hubei, Hunan and Jiangxi, will simultaneously organize a series of events themed "Keep the Light of Skills on for WorldSkills Competition" to promote the first WorldSkills Competition to be held on the Chinese mainland, carrying the mantra "Master Skills, Change the World." The events are expected to create a good atmosphere for the competition and guide young people to seek excellence in skills.

As the host city of the 46th WorldSkills Competition, Shanghai will organize activities including WorldSkills Competition knowledge promotion, the launch of soliciting medal designs for the competition and the release of plans for the 2021 Shanghai Vocational Skills Competition.

New ambassadors will be announced to help promote the WorldSkills Competition among young people, while they will cheer for the competition during the World Youth Skills Day event in Shanghai, said the executive bureau.

Event organizers have invited several celebrities to highlight the importance of the competition to young people. Among them are China's top beauty influencer Li Jiaqi, young Chinese actors Yi Yangqianxi and Ding Yuxi, actresses Tan Songyun and Mao Xiaotong, as well as former WorldSkills winners Song Biao, Chen Yifan and Yuan Qiang.

"Skills carnivals" will take place on Thursday at the International Table Tennis Federation Museum, Pudong Library, World Tech Innovation Center and China (Shanghai) Public Training Center for High-Skilled Talent, where visitors can experience skills such as sweeping robots, genetic engineering, water treatment and floriculture.