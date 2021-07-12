﻿
Hangzhou district signs on for Yangtze River Delta tourism integration and development

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
Xiaoshan displays its intangible cultural heritages and enchanting landscapes in Shanghai as it inks multiple cooperation agreements.
Ti Gong

A paper-cut work of the Chinese zodiac by a Xiaoshan craftsman. 

Ti Gong

Mountains frame the waters in this enchanting Xiaoshan District scene.

Xiaoshan District in Hangzhou displayed its intangible cultural heritage and enchanting landscapes in Shanghai on Monday as it inked tourism cooperation agreements to fuel its tourism development and integration into the Yangtze River Delta region.

Travel agencies in Shanghai and Xiaoshan signed cooperation agreements to organize inter-province tour groups, and the district's cultural and tourism authorities released preferential policies aimed at luring Shanghai residents for a visit. Hangzhou is the capital of neighboring Zhejiang Province.

Ti Gong

Xiaoshan District cultural performance during the Shanghai promotion event.

Ti Gong

Xiaoshan tourist souvenirs on display in Shanghai.

Ti Gong

Traditional dye techniques are seen in these works from Xiaoshan on display in Shanghai.

Xiaoshan tourism authorities promoted the district's new cultural and tourist projects, such as Qinghua Mountain scenic area and Linpu Old Street, to attract business investment from Shanghai.

A cultural and tourist e-map of Xiaoshan has been launched, enabling tourists to book admissions to scenic spots and hotels with a simple click on their smartphones.

Xiaoshan has an array of tourist attractions such as the Xianghu Lake and Kuahu Bridge scenic area,  Hangzhou Amusement Land, Hangzhou Changqiao Polar Ocean Park and Louta Ancient Town.

It will be the main venue for the 2022 Hangzhou Asian Games which are expected to further boost its cultural and tourism development.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
