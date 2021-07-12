News / Metro

Tencent helping Songjiang toward 'smarter' district management

Tencent's cloud computing unit inked an agreement with authorities in Songjiang that will fuel the district's digital transformation process toward smart district management.
In Songjiang District, surveillance cameras capture traffic offenses. 

Songjiang District is taking a digital approach to a wide range of areas – from economic development and social security to district operations and people's livelihoods – to empower its development through smart technologies.

Today, Chinese tech giant Tencent's cloud computing unit inked an agreement with authorities in Songjiang that will fuel the district's digital transformation process toward the goal of smart district management.

Based on the applications of artificial intelligence and big data technologies, Tencent will create a platform for the district blending diversified areas, such as campus security, environmental management of rivers, food safety, and smart AI patrols, to improve management efficiency and provide technical support for the district's operation.

For example, the system's AI patrol function can identify street vendors occupying public areas for business operations without permits and will quickly alert authorities, enabling officials to handle the situations efficiently. 

AI technologies will also be applied to environmental protection, community management, community-based health management and smart property management services.

The district has already gone hi-tech in several different areas, such as the supervision and management of construction waste transportation trucks to stamp out spillage and illegal dumping, traffic offenses, unauthorized street vendors and night operations at construction sites, said Wang Yifeng, an official with the district's urban operation center. 

Ti Gong

Songjiang District officials and company representatives sign agreements today. 

"The traditional way of urban management relies on patrols of officials, while intelligent management means we can ensure round-the-clock capturing of violations, which is also human-cost efficient," said Wang.

About 13,000 surveillance cameras have been installed in public areas in Songjiang to spot irregularities, while another 35,000 will be installed in the future.

Technological approaches such as digitization and artificial intelligence help safeguard orderly operations of cities like Shanghai, said Zhou Cheng, deputy governor of Songjiang.

The district will promote AI application development and digital transformation to satisfy the public's expectation of a better life, he added.

Communities, the last mile in city governance, are getting smarter with the help of artificial intelligence in the district.

Leiden residential complex and Sijing Town in Songjiang are now experiencing a new way of governance that is more digital and human-oriented.

In Leiden, different units of subdistrict authorities can upload and share data on one platform, making community governance more efficient.

Sijing Town has also gained momentum in digital governance. It uses AI technologies to capture blocked fire passages and send alarms when strangers enter residents' homes, as well as for mobile population management and to ease traffic congestion. Random garbage disposal is also spotted via AI edge computing technologies. 

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
