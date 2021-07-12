American expat sees skyscrapers as economic growth indicators

The 98th episode of "Shanghai Through Our Eyes" features American expat Marshall Strabala, chief architect of Shanghai Tower.

"I've enjoyed every minute of the time I've spent in Shanghai," said Strabala.

He believes skyscrapers indicate economic growth.

"Jinmao Tower, WFC (the Shanghai World Financial Center) and the Shanghai Tower are three special buildings in Shanghai that respectively represent the past, present and future of the city," Strabala said.

He regards Shanghai as his second home.