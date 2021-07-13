5 imported COVID-19 cases reported in Shanghai

They are a Russian and four Chinese returning from the UAE, Canada, Mali and Sri Lanka. Meanwhile, four patients were discharged from hospital upon recovery.

Five imported coronavirus cases were reported in the city on Monday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Tuesday morning. No locally transmitted cases were reported.

The first patient is a Chinese living in the United Arab Emirates who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on July 5.

The second patient is a Russian who arrived at the local airport on July 9.

The third patient is a Chinese studying in Canada who arrived at the local airport on July 9.

The fourth patient is a Chinese working in Mali who arrived at the local airport on July 9.

The fifth patient is a Chinese working in Sri Lanka who arrived at the local airport on July 10.

All the new cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 109 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

Meanwhile, four patients were discharged upon recovery.

So far, of all the 1,881 imported cases, 1,814 have been discharged upon recovery and 67 are still hospitalized.

Three imported suspected cases are undergoing test.

Of all the 371 local cases, 364 have been discharged upon recovery. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, and no asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.