News / Metro

Rider survives after sustaining serious skull fracture in road accident

  15:40 UTC+8, 2021-07-13       0
Renji Hospital team operates on victim for four hours to reconstruct man's depressed skull and repair injured tissues.
Renji Hospital on Tuesday reported a success in treating a patient who sustained a skull fracture after being injured in a traffic accident.

The victim was riding an e-bike when he collided with a motorbike on the night of June 27. Due to the hot weather, he didn't wear a helmet.

As a result of the crash, he fell to the ground and crushed his forehead. The other driver, who wore a helmet, wasn't injured.

The patient was rushed to Renji Hospital's south branch where emergency surgery was carried out immediately.

Doctors found the patient's frontal bone and part of his orbital bone were broken and pushed downward, seriously depressing brain tissues.

Dr Feng Junfeng led his team in a four-hour operation to reconstruct the man's damaged skull and repair injured tissues. All of the man's language, mobility and cognition functions were fully recovered.

"Skull fracture is a common injury which can cause serious complications. Wearing a helmet can reduce the risk of brain injury during accidents," Feng said.

Ti Gong

The skull injury sustained by an e-bike rider involved in a crash without a helmet.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
