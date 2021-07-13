New museum for sports lovers in Shanghai

Take a look and experience the history and development of sports in Shanghai at the newly opened Shanghai Sports Museum.

After three years of construction, a comprehensive tribute to sports, called the Shanghai Sports Museum, officially opened on Sunday.

With an exhibition area of 1,813 square meters, the museum has four main exhibition halls: A Retrospect of History, Olympic Glory of Shanghai, A City Full of Vitality, and A Window to the Future. More than 1,200 exhibits and over 500 historical pictures are on display.

The new museum will create a public sports culture space for citizens.

Take a look and experience the history and development of sports in Shanghai.

Dong Jun / SHINE

If you go:

Address: 150 Nanjing Rd W.

Admission: Free

Opening hours: 9:30-11:30am (last entry at 11am), 2-4:30pm (last entry at 4pm), Tuesdays-Sundays (closed on Mondays, except national holidays)

How to get there: Metro lines 1, 2 and 8

