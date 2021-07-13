New museum for sports lovers in Shanghai

After three years of construction, a comprehensive tribute to sports, called the Shanghai Sports Museum, officially opened on Sunday.
With an exhibition area of 1,813 square meters, the museum has four main exhibition halls: A Retrospect of History, Olympic Glory of Shanghai, A City Full of Vitality, and A Window to the Future. More than 1,200 exhibits and over 500 historical pictures are on display.
The new museum will create a public sports culture space for citizens.
Take a look and experience the history and development of sports in Shanghai.
Dong Jun / SHINE
Porcelain sculptures of various sports at the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games are on display at Shanghai Sports Museum.
Dong Jun / SHINE
Two women take a selfie with posters depicting sports-themed movies.
Dong Jun / SHINE
Women's knitted swimsuit and women's full-body swimsuit donated by Fédération Internationale de Natation
Dong Jun / SHINE
The "fou drum" (an ancient Chinese percussion instrument) used for the opening ceremony of the Beijing Olympics.
Dong Jun / SHINE
Medals from the 5th Far Eastern Championship Games in Shanghai in 1921
Dong Jun / SHINE
Table tennis racket donated by world champion Wang Liqin
Dong Jun / SHINE
A boy poses for a photo with limited-edition retro No. 11 jersey of Houston Rockets. The jersey was worn by Yao Ming at the Houston Rockets.
Dong Jun / SHINE
Introduction of modern sports figures in Shanghai
Dong Jun / SHINE
A visitor looks at exhibits at Shanghai Sports Museum.
Dong Jun / SHINE
A range of exhibits at Shanghai Sports Museum
Dong Jun / SHINE
Dong Jun / SHINE
Dong Jun / SHINE
Dong Jun / SHINE
Dong Jun / SHINE
If you go:
Address: 150 Nanjing Rd W.
Admission: Free
Opening hours: 9:30-11:30am (last entry at 11am), 2-4:30pm (last entry at 4pm), Tuesdays-Sundays (closed on Mondays, except national holidays)
How to get there: Metro lines 1, 2 and 8
Source: SHINE
Editor: Liu Qi