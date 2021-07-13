﻿
News / Metro

New museum for sports lovers in Shanghai

After three years of construction, a comprehensive tribute to sports, called the Shanghai Sports Museum, officially opened on Sunday.

With an exhibition area of 1,813 square meters, the museum has four main exhibition halls: A Retrospect of History, Olympic Glory of Shanghai, A City Full of Vitality, and A Window to the Future. More than 1,200 exhibits and over 500 historical pictures are on display.

The new museum will create a public sports culture space for citizens. 

Take a look and experience the history and development of sports in Shanghai.

Dong Jun / SHINE

Porcelain sculptures of various sports at the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games are on display at Shanghai Sports Museum.

Dong Jun / SHINE

Two women take a selfie with posters depicting sports-themed movies.

Dong Jun / SHINE

Women's knitted swimsuit and women's full-body swimsuit donated by Fédération Internationale de Natation

Dong Jun / SHINE

The "fou drum" (an ancient Chinese percussion instrument) used for the opening ceremony of the Beijing Olympics.

Dong Jun / SHINE

Medals from the 5th Far Eastern Championship Games in Shanghai in 1921

Dong Jun / SHINE

Table tennis racket donated by world champion Wang Liqin

Dong Jun / SHINE

A boy poses for a photo with limited-edition retro No. 11 jersey of Houston Rockets. The  jersey was worn by Yao Ming at the Houston Rockets.

Dong Jun / SHINE

Introduction of modern sports figures in Shanghai

Dong Jun / SHINE

A visitor looks at exhibits at Shanghai Sports Museum.

Dong Jun / SHINE

A range of exhibits at Shanghai Sports Museum

Dong Jun / SHINE
Dong Jun / SHINE
Dong Jun / SHINE
Dong Jun / SHINE
Dong Jun / SHINE

If you go:

Address: 150 Nanjing Rd W.
Admission: Free 
Opening hours: 9:30-11:30am (last entry at 11am), 2-4:30pm (last entry at 4pm), Tuesdays-Sundays (closed on Mondays, except national holidays)
How to get there: Metro lines 1, 2 and 8

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
