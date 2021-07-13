﻿
Battles are being won in Shanghai's war against traffic congestion

﻿ Chen Huizhi
  17:30 UTC+8, 2021-07-13
City traffic planners say they have achieved certain successes in improving congestion in the city for motorists and residents.
At the intersection of Panguang Road and Hutai Highway in Baoshan District, the right-turn motor lane at the west entrance to the intersection now also allows motor vehicles going straight from 7am to 9am and from 4:30pm to 6:30pm. The rest of the day it allows only vehicles turning right.

Traffic congestion has improved at 34 spots around the city so far this year, Shanghai Road Transportation Development Center said on Tuesday.

The eased congestion has mainly resulted from changed traffic directions in certain lanes for motor vehicles, and the removal of bus stops from motor lanes.

This modification has significantly relieved congestion at the intersection.

In the same district, four bus stations on Guoquan Road N. between Sanmen Road and Hejiawan Road now no longer occupy the right-turn motor lane.

This street had a width of only 7 meters, with two motor lanes in each direction and no lanes for non-motor vehicles. Buses stopping on the roadside often disturbed the traffic and posed danger to other road users.

Now, with the street widened, certain space between the motor lanes and non-motor lanes is reserved for buses so that they no longer disturb traffic on motor lanes.

The development center planned 110 congestion relief projects at the beginning of this year, and nine more were added by the end of June.

Qian Zhongda, vice director of Shanghai Road Transportation Development Center, said the effort to address congestion in recent years has yielded results.

"The passing efficiency for motor vehicles at intersections and streets has increased 6 percent, and the length of queues of cars at intersections has reduced by 10 percent on average," he said.

From July to September, a number of new projects will be focused on the central districts and the five "new cities" where congestion was identified earlier, he added.

At the widened Guoquan Road N. between Sanmen Road and Hejiawan Road, certain space between the motor lanes and non-motor lanes is reserved for buses so that they no longer disturb the traffic on motor lanes.

