Medical e-payment system runs smoothly, wins reform plaudits

The e-payment system for medical bills has won top prize in 10 leading categories of medical reform in the city, Shanghai Health Commission announced on Tuesday.

The 10 measures were selected from 69 candidates, reflecting Shanghai's health care reform, health service development and a patient-centered system, officials said.

The online reservation, registration, medical bill payment and medical record check through smartphone is the reform that patients welcomed the most.

By the end of last year, local hospitals had fulfilled 1.21 million e-payments, involving 146 million yuan (US$22.57 million). By April this year, a total of 7.85 million people had activated their e-medical smart card on their smartphone to achieve a medical process without using the medical smart card, covering 40 percent of the population covered by local medical insurance. All procedures involving seeing a doctor can be achieved by the smart phone.

In addition, other projects like Changhai Hospital's stroke screening, prevention and treatment model, and Dapuqiao Neighborhood Health Center's rehabilitation service platform also won honors.