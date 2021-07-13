News / Metro

Medical e-payment system runs smoothly, wins reform plaudits

Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  19:56 UTC+8, 2021-07-13       0
Patients welcomed online reservations, medical bill payments and medical record checks through smart phone devices.
Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  19:56 UTC+8, 2021-07-13       0

The e-payment system for medical bills has won top prize in 10 leading categories of medical reform in the city, Shanghai Health Commission announced on Tuesday.

The 10 measures were selected from 69 candidates, reflecting Shanghai's health care reform, health service development and a patient-centered system, officials said.

The online reservation, registration, medical bill payment and medical record check through smartphone is the reform that patients welcomed the most.

By the end of last year, local hospitals had fulfilled 1.21 million e-payments, involving 146 million yuan (US$22.57 million). By April this year, a total of 7.85 million people had activated their e-medical smart card on their smartphone to achieve a medical process without using the medical smart card, covering 40 percent of the population covered by local medical insurance. All procedures involving seeing a doctor can be achieved by the smart phone.

In addition, other projects like Changhai Hospital's stroke screening, prevention and treatment model, and Dapuqiao Neighborhood Health Center's rehabilitation service platform also won honors.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     