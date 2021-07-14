5 imported COVID-19 cases reported in Shanghai

They are a Singaporean and four Chinese returning from the US, Spain, the UK and Serbia. Meanwhile, two imported suspected cases are undergoing test.

Five imported coronavirus cases were reported in the city on Tuesday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Wednesday morning. No locally transmitted cases were reported.

The first patient is a Singaporean who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on July 5.

The second patient is a Chinese studying in the United States who arrived at the local airport on July 5.

The third patient is a Chinese living in Spain who arrived at the local airport on July 6.

The fourth patient is a Chinese studying in the United Kingdom who arrived at the local airport on July 6.

The fifth patient is a Chinese working in Serbia who arrived at the local airport on July 10.

All the new cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 24 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

So far, of all the 1,886 imported cases, 1,814 have been discharged upon recovery and 72 are still hospitalized.



Two imported suspected cases are undergoing test.

Of all the 371 local cases, 364 have been discharged upon recovery. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, and no asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.