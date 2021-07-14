Harmonious Shanghai symbolizes nation's development, says Michelin China president

Kamran Vossoughi supports priorities set for "green" development and their association with quality of life.

The 99th episode of "Shanghai Through Our Eyes" features Frenchman Kamran Vossoughi, president and CEO of Michelin China.

Vossoughi and his family have lived in Shanghai for about two years. He used the word "harmony" to describe the city.

"Shanghai serves as a window of China to the world," said Vossoughi. "It is a symbol of development of the country."

He believes that green development, one of the top priorities of China's 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025), demonstrates the country's high-quality growth and association with people's quality of life.

Vossoughi is impressed by the China International Import Expo, which he said is not only an exposition for presenting productions but also a platform to connect people.

"CIIE shows the harmony and balance between profits, people and the planet," said Vossoughi.