News / Metro

Doctors' alert on heatstroke and health risks in summer

Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  19:07 UTC+8, 2021-07-14       0
Patients with chronic diseases like hypertension, diabetes and heart disease should make regular visits to medical clinics.
Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  19:07 UTC+8, 2021-07-14       0

Local medical experts have warned people to be aware of heatstroke in periods of high temperature, especially those with cardiovascular diseases.

Drinking enough water and avoiding staying outdoors for too long are important to prevent heatstroke, doctors said. The elderly, children and people with weak immunity must be aware, they added.

People with chronic diseases like hypertension, diabetes and heart disease should make regular visits to outpatient clinics and not stop taking medication or make changes without doctor's direction, said Dr Song He from Shanghai Yodak Cardio-Thoracic Hospital.

"Some patients with cardiovascular diseases stop taking medicine or reduce dosages at will as summer is a season when people's blood pressure is usually stable," Song said. 

"However, the high temperatures also can trigger outbursts of cardiovascular problems, as the metabolism and blood circulation are quicker in summer and the blood is thicker due to sweating. 

"Some people are more irritable in high temperatures. And if they sleep poorly in summer, patients with underlying diseases are at high risk of stroke, heart attack and even cardiac arrest," she added.

"Healthy diet, enough water, proper exercise, a stable mental health condition and strict obedience to doctor's directions are all important."

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     