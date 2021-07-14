Doctors' alert on heatstroke and health risks in summer

Patients with chronic diseases like hypertension, diabetes and heart disease should make regular visits to medical clinics.

Local medical experts have warned people to be aware of heatstroke in periods of high temperature, especially those with cardiovascular diseases.

Drinking enough water and avoiding staying outdoors for too long are important to prevent heatstroke, doctors said. The elderly, children and people with weak immunity must be aware, they added.

People with chronic diseases like hypertension, diabetes and heart disease should make regular visits to outpatient clinics and not stop taking medication or make changes without doctor's direction, said Dr Song He from Shanghai Yodak Cardio-Thoracic Hospital.



"Some patients with cardiovascular diseases stop taking medicine or reduce dosages at will as summer is a season when people's blood pressure is usually stable," Song said.

"However, the high temperatures also can trigger outbursts of cardiovascular problems, as the metabolism and blood circulation are quicker in summer and the blood is thicker due to sweating.

"Some people are more irritable in high temperatures. And if they sleep poorly in summer, patients with underlying diseases are at high risk of stroke, heart attack and even cardiac arrest," she added.

"Healthy diet, enough water, proper exercise, a stable mental health condition and strict obedience to doctor's directions are all important."