Carrefour pulls allegedly inauthentic watermelons from store shelves

Carrefour Shanghai has taken "8424" watermelons off store shelves after accusations of inauthenticity by the Shanghai Consumer Council.

8424, a well-known local watermelon variety from the suburban Nanhui area in the Pudong New Area, is coveted for its sweet and juicy taste and has become a nationally renowned brand.

On Saturday, the local council said it received complaints from the public saying the watermelons tagged 8424 sold by Suning Carrefour in Shanghai were not authentic.

The trademarks attached to the watermelons sold by the supermarket were different from the registered ones, the council found.

All 8424 watermelons have a QR code attached, enabling the tracking of their origin, but the code was absent on the reported watermelons.

Suning Carrefour said it was checking the origin of the melons with relevant suppliers, and would hold them responsible if fake materials were involved.

The company earlier said its "8424 watermelons" were purchased directly from Nanhui's 8424 watermelon cooperatives.

The agriculture association of the Pudong New Area said the price of the melons sold by Suning Carrefour – 3.3 yuan (51 US cents) per kilogram – was lower than the price of 8424 watermelons, and they are probably the Meidu variety grown in Zhejiang Province.