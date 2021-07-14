Fresh local fruits to go on sale at city parks

Fresh summer fruits from the city's suburbs will go on sale at 14 parks beginning on Thursday, the city's greenery authorities announced today.

Fruits will be available at Century, Daning Truip, Minhang Sports, Gongqing Forest, Zhabei, Liyuan, Zhongshan, Xinjing, Luxun, Changfeng, Changshou, Yangpu and Jinqiao parks, as well as the Shanghai Botanical Garden, according to the Shanghai Greenery and Public Sanitation Bureau.

Fruits for sale will include grapes, pears and peaches. They will be delivered directly to the parks within a day of when they're picked to ensure maximum freshness.

The sales will run from 6am to 10am daily through the end of August.