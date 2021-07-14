Man detained after allegedly assaulting reporters

He allegedly verbally and physically assaulted two reporters from Shanghai TV Station and damaged their equipment.

A 64-year-old man has been detained for allegedly assaulting two reporters, Shanghai police said today.

The incident took place in a residential complex on Tianshan Road in Changning District at 11am on Tuesday.

The two reporters, who work for Shanghai TV Station, were interviewing on illegal group leasing allegations from the residential complex when the man surnamed Zhang attacked them, police said.

Zhang allegedly assaulted both verbally and physically and damaged their equipment.