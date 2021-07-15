﻿
British expat a 20-year business veteran of China

Shanghai is one of the world's great financial capitals, says founder of Sky Mountain Capital.
The 100th episode of "Shanghai Through Our Eyes" features British expat Paul Devlin, founder of Sky Mountain Capital.

Devlin has been engaged and doing business in China for more than 20 years.

"In 1998, I decided to spend a week in Shanghai and it was something I felt very attracted to," said Devlin. "I decided the next place when I left Singapore would be Shanghai."

Devlin thinks Shanghai has become one of the great financial capital cities in the world.

"People used to say of London, 'if you are tired of London you are tired of life.' I think in a modern 21st century way, you could say that about Shanghai," said Devlin.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
﻿
