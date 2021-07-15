Tongji University inks new deal to continue property law program

Second phase of collaboration with World Intellectual Property Organization welcomed by President Chen Jie.

The World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) of the United Nations and Tongji University have signed an agreement for the second phase of a joint training program for master's degree in intellectual property law.

The two sides are committed to training more high-end international intellectual property talent with an interdisciplinary background and the ability to participate in international intellectual property affairs.

Chen Jie, president of Tongji University, said the signing of the new cooperation agreement was not only an important measure to implement a Memorandum of Understanding on the development of cooperation in the field of intellectual property between Shanghai and WIPO.

It was also an affirmation of the cooperation achievements between WIPO and Tongji University in the joint training of international high-end intellectual property talent over the past five years.

The first phase of the program brought together the faculty strength of WIPO and other international organizations and well-known universities and colleges.

Through first-class teachers, training programs and international organization practice, the program has created a new model different from traditional intellectual property talent training.

It has cultivated a number of experts in intellectual property law and management with international expertise and skills. At present, 127 students from 22 countries have benefited from the program.

