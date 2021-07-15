Fun and sun in Shanghai for disabled and orphaned Mongolian kids

Thirty orphaned and disabled kids from children's welfare institutions in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region are attending a summer camp in Shanghai that began today.

Thirty orphaned and disabled kids from children's welfare institutions in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region are attending a summer camp in Shanghai, as civil affairs authorities in the two regions deepen exchanges and cooperation and build friendships.

At the invitation of Shanghai's civil affairs authorities, these children will visit the iconic Oriental Pearl TV Tower, Nanjing Road Pedestrian Mall, Shanghai Disney Resort, Shanghai Science and Technology Museum, Memorial of the First National Congress of the Communist Party of China and Qian Xuesen Memorial during the six-day summer camp that began today, according to the Shanghai Civil Affairs Bureau.

They will also take a cruise tour on the Huangpu River and ride the Maglev train.

Shanghai Vice Mayor Peng Chenlei attended the launching ceremony of the summer camp.

The Shanghai Children's Home, Hohhot Children's Home and Ulanqab Children's Home from Inner Mongolia signed an agreement today.

Under the agreement, they will conduct exchanges and cooperation in areas such as operation management of children's welfare institutions, staff training, rehabilitation and nursing of orphans and disabled children, special education and children's welfare.

In June, the governments of Shanghai and the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region signed strategic agreements to deepen cooperation in the children's welfare sector during a visit by Li Qiang, Shanghai's Party secretary, who led a delegation to Inner Mongolia.

The Shanghai Civil Affairs Bureau and Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region Civil Affairs Department have also signed a cooperation agreement in June to conduct children's welfare exchanges.