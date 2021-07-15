News / Metro

Fun and sun in Shanghai for disabled and orphaned Mongolian kids

Hu Min
Hu Min
  20:33 UTC+8, 2021-07-15       0
Thirty orphaned and disabled kids from children's welfare institutions in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region are attending a summer camp in Shanghai that began today.
Hu Min
Hu Min
  20:33 UTC+8, 2021-07-15       0

Thirty orphaned and disabled kids from children's welfare institutions in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region are attending a summer camp in Shanghai, as civil affairs authorities in the two regions deepen exchanges and cooperation and build friendships.

At the invitation of Shanghai's civil affairs authorities, these children will visit the iconic Oriental Pearl TV Tower, Nanjing Road Pedestrian Mall, Shanghai Disney Resort, Shanghai Science and Technology Museum, Memorial of the First National Congress of the Communist Party of China and Qian Xuesen Memorial during the six-day summer camp that began today, according to the Shanghai Civil Affairs Bureau.

They will also take a cruise tour on the Huangpu River and ride the Maglev train.

Shanghai Vice Mayor Peng Chenlei attended the launching ceremony of the summer camp.

The Shanghai Children's Home, Hohhot Children's Home and Ulanqab Children's Home from Inner Mongolia signed an agreement today.

Under the agreement, they will conduct exchanges and cooperation in areas such as operation management of children's welfare institutions, staff training, rehabilitation and nursing of orphans and disabled children, special education and children's welfare.

In June, the governments of Shanghai and the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region signed strategic agreements to deepen cooperation in the children's welfare sector during a visit by Li Qiang, Shanghai's Party secretary, who led a delegation to Inner Mongolia.

The Shanghai Civil Affairs Bureau and Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region Civil Affairs Department have also signed a cooperation agreement in June to conduct children's welfare exchanges.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Disney
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     