Local police taking bite out of food crimes

More than 370 suspects have been arrested in over 60 food safety crimes solved by Shanghai police so far this year, police said today.

In March, police cracked a case in which the suspects sold duck meat rolls as beef rolls, with more than 110 kilograms of the fake beef rolls seized by the police.

In May, over 20 suspects were taken into custody, accused of producing fake Moutai liquor. In another case, suspects were found repackaging imported chocolate and nuts near their expiry date with new "best before" dates. More than 4,500 boxes of such chocolate and nuts were seized by police.

In May alone, police solved 16 illegal hunting cases and seized over 160 wild animals from suspects.