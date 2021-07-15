News / Metro

Upcoming skills competition soliciting medal designs

Yang Meiping
Yang Meiping
  22:05 UTC+8, 2021-07-15       0
Organizers are looking for medal designs that embody the 46th WorldSkills Competition's slogan "Master Skills, Change the World," as well as Chinese culture and artisanship.
Yang Meiping
Yang Meiping
  22:05 UTC+8, 2021-07-15       0
Upcoming skills competition soliciting medal designs
Ti Gong

Peng Chenlei, vice mayor of Shanghai and vice director of the organizing committee of the 46th WorldSkills Competition, presses a bottom to kick off the soliciting of medal designs for the event.

For every competition, medals are always a memorable legacy. What will the medals for winners at the 46th WorldSkills Competition look like? You may have a say if you have creative ideas.

Peng Chenlei, vice mayor of Shanghai and vice director of the organizing committee of the event, launched the soliciting of medal designs today at an activity to celebrate the 7th annual World Youth Skills Day.

The competition will be held on the Chinese mainland for the first time in October of 2022, and Shanghai will be the host city.

Organizers are now looking for medal designs that embody its slogan "Master Skills, Change the World," as well as Chinese culture and artisanship.

The designs will appear on gold, silver and bronze medals, as well as the Albert Vidal Award for best all-around performer with the highest score among all competitors.

The competition had been scheduled to take place in Shanghai this September, but was postponed by one year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

WorldSkills International estimates the event will feature more than 1,400 participants from over 60 countries and regions competing in over 60 categories.

A WorldSkills Conference parallel to the event will bring together leaders in education, government, business and industry from around the globe.


Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     