Upcoming skills competition soliciting medal designs

Organizers are looking for medal designs that embody the 46th WorldSkills Competition's slogan "Master Skills, Change the World," as well as Chinese culture and artisanship.

Ti Gong

For every competition, medals are always a memorable legacy. What will the medals for winners at the 46th WorldSkills Competition look like? You may have a say if you have creative ideas.

Peng Chenlei, vice mayor of Shanghai and vice director of the organizing committee of the event, launched the soliciting of medal designs today at an activity to celebrate the 7th annual World Youth Skills Day.

The competition will be held on the Chinese mainland for the first time in October of 2022, and Shanghai will be the host city.

The designs will appear on gold, silver and bronze medals, as well as the Albert Vidal Award for best all-around performer with the highest score among all competitors.

The competition had been scheduled to take place in Shanghai this September, but was postponed by one year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

WorldSkills International estimates the event will feature more than 1,400 participants from over 60 countries and regions competing in over 60 categories.

A WorldSkills Conference parallel to the event will bring together leaders in education, government, business and industry from around the globe.



