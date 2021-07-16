French expat appreciates elegant and inspiring Shanghai

The 100th episode of "Shanghai Through Our Eyes" features Frenchman Fabrice Megarbane, president of L'Oréal North Asia and CEO of L'Oréal China.



Megarbane has been in Shanghai for about two and a half years. He considers Shanghai a glamorous, elegant and inspiring place. The city is the headquarters for L'Oréal North Asia.

"Chinese authorities are great listeners," said Megarbane, adding "our chairman is part of the International Business Leaders' Advisory Council."

"The mayor of Shanghai spends time with worldwide CEOs and listens to their propositions every year. I think it is a wonderful way to get feedback," he said.