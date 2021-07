A pair of Giorgio Armani high-heel shoes has failed a quality test for shrinkage standards, the Shanghai Consumer Council revealed on Friday.

The shoes, priced at 4,620 yuan (US$716), were bought from an Outlets Plaza in Qingpu District.

Shoes with poor shrinkage properties can lead to sprains or cause the wearers to fall, the council warned.

The council tested 40 summer footwear samples and found 12 were substandard.